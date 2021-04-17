Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $274.82 and last traded at $274.57. Approximately 52,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,736,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.91.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.54 and a 200 day moving average of $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of -139.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $806,326.44. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Insiders have sold a total of 43,268 shares of company stock worth $9,745,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Okta by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

