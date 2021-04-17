JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) to Neutral

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WFAFY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wesfarmers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Wesfarmers has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

