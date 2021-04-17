JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) to Neutral

Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSSLF opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Telesites has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

About Telesites

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of sites towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates towed towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

