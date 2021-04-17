Independence (NYSE:IHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.53

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.53 and last traded at $44.15, with a volume of 247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $630.48 million, a P/E ratio of 153.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $119.34 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Independence by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Independence by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 416,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,093,000 after buying an additional 28,997 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independence by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Independence Company Profile (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

