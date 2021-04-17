Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) shares rose 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $187.27 and last traded at $186.89. Approximately 4,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 198,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.83.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.99 and its 200 day moving average is $141.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $216,804.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,806.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,718 shares of company stock worth $12,619,834 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth $2,346,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

