Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $57.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on TFC shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

