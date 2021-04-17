Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%.

Affimed stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. Affimed has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

Get Affimed alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.