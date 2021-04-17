Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,782,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

