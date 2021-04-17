Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUAN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of Nuance Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

