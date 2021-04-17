Short Interest in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Expands By 90.8%

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 90.8% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $42.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Change Path LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 499.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter.

