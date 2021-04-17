Short Interest in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Expands By 90.8%

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 90.8% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $42.79.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
