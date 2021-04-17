Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Sells $623,019.93 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 23,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $623,019.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GBIO opened at $28.30 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 222.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 571.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBIO shares. William Blair started coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

