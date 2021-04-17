Short Interest in New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Rises By 105.4%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NMTLF stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. New Age Metals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

