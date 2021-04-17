Short Interest in New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Rises By 105.4%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NMTLF stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. New Age Metals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.
New Age Metals Company Profile
