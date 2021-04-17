Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Raised to $20.00 at KeyCorp

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 708,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

