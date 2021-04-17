Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells $657,900.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director James Slavet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $657,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, April 14th, James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $963,602.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $66.03 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -132.06 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Redfin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Redfin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Redfin by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Redfin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RDFN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

