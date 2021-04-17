Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the March 15th total of 58,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

XELB stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.02. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) by 211.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Xcel Brands worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

