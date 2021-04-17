Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $129.91 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $129.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.66, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.16 and a 200-day moving average of $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,072 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,265 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 435,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.