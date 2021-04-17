Revance Therapeutics’ (RVNC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.40.

RVNC stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,240 shares of company stock worth $1,701,711. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

