Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $119.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

