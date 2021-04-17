SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Raised to $65.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.08.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.97.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $577,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,792 shares of company stock worth $1,554,692. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the first quarter worth about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SMART Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SMART Global during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 97.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SMART Global by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

