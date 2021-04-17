Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RUPRF stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. Rupert Resources has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

