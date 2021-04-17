Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.92. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $52.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $2.3564 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

