Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $26.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSR. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Fisker alerts:

Shares of FSR stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.