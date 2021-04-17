Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF)

The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $0.40 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $0.55. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Supreme Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get The Supreme Cannabis alerts:

Shares of SPRWF stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. The Supreme Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Supreme Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Supreme Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.