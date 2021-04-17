Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives $4.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Clarkson Capital upped their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 461,300 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 346,164 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 393.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121,820 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSX stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

