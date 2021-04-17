-$0.21 EPS Expected for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. U.S. Concrete posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 675%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

USCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $333,436 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 623.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

