Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,005,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $12,958,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,848 shares of company stock valued at $17,164,422 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.