Cowen Begins Coverage on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $214.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.25.

NYSE:WSM opened at $174.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $188.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.46.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

