Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunome will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at $645,000.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

