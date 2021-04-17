WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.08.

WEC opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

