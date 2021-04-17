Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Huntsman for the first quarter have been going up over the past two months. Huntsman benefits from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. The company is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is also shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Huntsman’s Polyurethanes segment is well placed for strong upside in the long term on the back of its focus on ramping up its high-value differentiated downstream portfolio. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. The company also remains focused on expanding its margins and generating strong free cash flows. Moreover, Huntsman is committed to reduce debt using strong cash flows.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Huntsman’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 324,194 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Huntsman by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Huntsman by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 891,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 181,321 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

