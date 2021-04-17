Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Maximus has raised its dividend by 522.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.34. Maximus has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maximus will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

