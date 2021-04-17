Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Maximus has raised its dividend by 522.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Maximus stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.34. Maximus has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.
About Maximus
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
