Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Raised to $90.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCNNF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.75.

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $53.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

