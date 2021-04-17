Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $459.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tyler is benefiting from higher recurring revenues, better cost management and increased margins. Public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems are a positive. Coronavirus-led remote-working trend is also driving demand for its connectivity and cloud services. Moreover, stable revenue base, along with solid recurring revenues makes it an attractive stock for investors. Strong liquidity position is helping it pursue acquisitions. However, the pandemic has negatively impacted Tyler’s prospects. It is seeing delays in procurement processes and lengthening sales cycles, as public entities focus on issues related to the pandemic. Also, many of its customers are likely to face budget pressures in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $421.20.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $448.20 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 98.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 60.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 18,061 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

