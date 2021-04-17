Insider Selling: NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Insider Sells 4,306 Shares of Stock

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -313.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 14.0% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 23,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

