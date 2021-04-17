StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded StoneX Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

StoneX Group stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $66.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $108,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,170 shares in the company, valued at $20,290,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,915. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,442,000 after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

