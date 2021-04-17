PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) EVP Sells $313,600.00 in Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PVH opened at $106.17 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $114.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average of $88.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,062,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PVH by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,776,000 after buying an additional 335,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

