SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

SSSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $307.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th.

In other SuRo Capital news, insider Robert S. Birch sold 62,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $977,530.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,055,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,103,208.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 39,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $565,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,392,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 539,633 shares of company stock worth $7,729,873. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its position in SuRo Capital by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,122,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

