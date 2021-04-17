Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $257,420.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $257,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,330.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $135.24 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $214.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 20.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after buying an additional 40,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 223.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 36,202 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

