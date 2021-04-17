Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Sells $232,500.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
EXTR opened at $9.59 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on EXTR. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
