Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Sells $232,500.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EXTR opened at $9.59 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXTR. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

