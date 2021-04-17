Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,379.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,128.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,186.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

