Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STLJF. TD Securities raised their price target on Stella-Jones from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

