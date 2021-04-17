Analysts Expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Announce -$1.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the highest is ($0.59). Exact Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $130.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.84 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,785 shares in the company, valued at $112,690,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 9,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $1,355,962.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,959 shares in the company, valued at $111,976,104.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

