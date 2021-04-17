Brokerages Anticipate BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect that BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioVie’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioVie will report full year earnings of ($4.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioVie.

Get BioVie alerts:

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on BioVie in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioVie stock. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. BioVie accounts for 1.1% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. swisspartners Ltd. owned about 0.54% of BioVie as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIVI opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. BioVie has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioVie (BIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.