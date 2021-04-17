Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HAYW. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apria currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of HAYW opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Apria has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $17.98.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $17,999,107.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

