ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 5.1%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $29.83. Approximately 22,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 863,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Citigroup started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

