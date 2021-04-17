Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $116.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,660.14 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after buying an additional 4,996,107 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after buying an additional 1,536,900 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,206,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.