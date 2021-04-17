Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Cut by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,082,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,602,581. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63.

