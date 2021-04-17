Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.45. 186,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,606. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.92. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

