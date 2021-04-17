Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,124 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 66,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,909,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.83. 273,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,953. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.92. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.