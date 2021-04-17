Tsfg LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

